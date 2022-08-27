PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police tell KOIN 6 News they are investigating a deadly crash early Saturday morning.

Portland’s Major Crash Team is at the scene and has closed down SE Stark Street from 130th Avenue to 134th Avenue.

At 5:39 a.m., PPB says officers were sent to a crash on SE Stark Street and SE 133rd Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly found a car that had hit a tree. On further investigation, they say found a person outside of the vehicle who was dead.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital. Injuries are currently unknown at this time.

Before hitting the tree, PPB says that the vehicle also hit another car.

The other car’s drivers remained at the scene.

Police ask that anyone with information about this crash contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case #22-230725.