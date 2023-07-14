PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s been two years since the United States ended its conflict in Afghanistan and one local veteran is crediting his experience on the battlefield with helping a refugee find a new life in Oregon.

They didn’t serve together on the front lines, but it was a shared experience overseas that brought Jonathan Rossi and Abdul Rahman together.

Bossie owns and operates Junkluggers of Portland and Beaverton, a business he opened after 23 years in the Marine Corps and serving as a military advisor to the Afghan army. Rahman, one of Bossie’s newest employees, doesn’t speak the same language but the two men share a deeper understanding from their time in Afghanistan.

“Without the Afghan military, we couldn’t have done anything that we did,” Bossie said.

Rahman was part of that military, working with Afghan special forces for three years before joining a protective force supported by the U.S.

“I was a soldier, going on patrols day and night, and wanted to serve my country,” Rahman said.

After years of fighting to free his country from the Taliban regime, Rahman and his family had to flee for their lives.

“On 15 August 2021, the Republic of Afghanistan collapsed. It was sudden and shocking,” Rahman explained. “Our unit moved to Kabul, and my family was among those who decided to leave for our safety.”

Rahman made it out of the country with his wife and two youngest sons however, their other three children couldn’t leave with them in time and face danger every day under Taliban rule.

Determined to help his family find a better life, Rahman resettled to Oregon and instantly bonded with Bossi over their military experience.

“Working with Afghans was a really great experience because we were able to live and work together,” Bossie said. “They were very loyal to their nation, very motivated to be at peace and try to get the Taliban out of the area we were in.”

“[Rahman] just wanted to work. From the day we met him he just wanted to have a job, and a place to come and earn money for his family,” Bossie said.

Now, Rahman works at Junkluggers while taking English classes and working with Darwaish Zakhil through the Afghan Support Network.

“ASN is the first culturally specific network to serve Afghans,” Zakil explained.

Now, Junkluggers is helping with more than just employment.

“As an eco-friendly junk removal company, our goal is to divert everything from the landfill that we can,” Bossie said. “Once we found out that Darwish had a bunch of refugees coming in who had apartments but didn’t have furniture, we get furniture donations and build a little apartment kit for them, and then deliver stuff to their apartment.”

The help provides hope to families who have suffered.

“I’m really thankful for Jon for supporting me,” Rahman said. “And grateful for what he offered me, working with him is something I enjoy.”

Bossie added, “it’s not without its challenges but it is really rewarding to learn about cultures. It’s a win-win for employer and employee — you’re giving someone a great opportunity.”

Connections forged in conflict are now building new bridges into the future.

Rahman and his family were just a few of thousands of Afghans who came to the United States as refugees and now that status is in jeopardy. As soon as this summer, many who lack permanent legal status could lose their authorization to live and work in the U.S. legally.

The Afghan Support Network is working to advocate for these families and it will take action from Congress to help the refugees stay.