Victims in Kobe Bryant copter crash had Oregon ties

This undated photo released by Orange Coast College shows its head baseball coach John Altobelli. The Altobelli family has confirmed that John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa were among those killed in the helicopter crash with NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Calabasas, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Alyssa played on the same team as Gianna, said Altobelli’s brother Tony, who is the sports information director at the school. (Orange Coast College via AP)

Three members of the Altobelli family died in the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The same helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna also took the lives seven others. Of those seven, three had ties to Oregon.

They are the mother, father, and sister of former Oregon Ducks baseball player JJ Altobelli. John, Keri, and Alyssa Altobelli were killed in crash in Calabasas Sunday morning.

John Altobelli was the head baseball coast at Orange Coast College. Alyssa played on the same team as Gianna.

Their deaths were confirmed by John’s brother, Tony, who is the sports information director at the school.

The Oregon Coast College put out a statement on the loss of the Altobelli family. It reads, in part:

“John meant so much to not only Orange Coast College, but to baseball,” says Coast Athletic Director Jason Kehler. “He truly personified what it means to be a baseball coach. The passion that he put into the game, but more importantly his athletes, was second to none – he treated them like family. Our deepest condolences go out to the Altobelli family during this time of tragedy.”

His son, JJ, played shortstop for the Oregon Ducks and graduated in 2013.

This report was written with contributions from the Associated Press.