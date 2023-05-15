PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Mount Hood Climbing Rangers with the U.S. Forest Service are warning mountain climbers that a seasonal crevasse has opened up near Mount Hood’s south summit.

The 30-foot crevasse or bergschrund, is a hole that forms when a glacier separates from the packed snow and ice above. Mount Hood National Forest spokesperson Heather Ibsen told KOIN 6 News that the crevasse is located at 10,700 feet of elevation near the top of the “Hogsback” ridge along the “Pearly Gates” climbing route.

“The bergschrund on the Hogsback is open and cracks are forming along the obvious boot path,” the Mount Hood Climbing Rangers stated on social media. “With warm weather and time, the snow-bridge will further weaken. Please use the following video for educational purposes [if and when] you choose to engage in risk.”

The USFS ranger team documented the crevasse, seen in the video embedded at the top of this article, on May 13 along one of Mount Hood’s busiest climbing routes. Ibsen warned that mountain conditions can change rapidly this time of year and that current conditions may look different from what is seen in the ranger team video.

“Snow cover over glacial features can change quickly this time of year,” Ibsen said. “Warming and melt can weaken or collapse existing snow that bridges over crevasses in a glacier. Oppositely, snow storms depositing new snow can easily mask developing cracks such as those shown in the video.”

Mt. Hood climbers can avoid the crevasse by taking alternative routes like the “Old Chute.” Climbers hoping to summit Mount Hood are encouraged to thoroughly research Mount Hood’s routes, their choice of gear and the latest weather conditions before attempting to summit the rugged and icy stratovolcano. Tips for summiting Mount Hood are available on the USFS website.

The USFS states advises that summiting Mount Hood is a technical climb and first-time climbers should always go with a guide.