There could be potential to see Jupiter and Venus align again on Thursday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you were outside on the evening of Wednesday, March 1, you may have been lucky enough to spot the conjunction between planets Venus and Jupiter.

According to science news company Earth Sky, Venus and Jupiter are the two brightest planets that people down on planet Earth can see with the naked eye. The two are also some of the brightest celestial objects in the sky overall, rivaled only by the sun and the moon.

Throughout the last week of February, Venus and Jupiter had already been inching closer together. But on Wednesday night, the two appeared to be just one half-degree apart — the same width that the full moon appears to have.

This planetary alignment is known as a “conjunction,” but this event can also happen between a planet and the moon or a planet and a star.

“Conjunctions have no profound astronomical significance, but they are nice to view,” NASA said. “In our Solar System, conjunctions occur frequently between planets because the planets orbit around the Sun in approximately the same plane — the ecliptic plane — and thus trace similar paths across our sky.”

Some Lincoln City residents caught the conjunction on Wednesday night, but KOIN 6 meteorologist Natasha Stenbock said the clouds began to move in and obscure the view.

According to Stenbock, there could be potential to see Jupiter and Venus meet again on Thursday night.