PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mt. Hood Meadows celebrated its final day of runs for the season on April 29 with its annual “pond skim” event.

Mt. Hood Meadows spokesperson Dave Tragethon said that 120 skiers and snowboarders competed in the event, attempting to glide across a 100-foot pool of water while dressed in various costumes. Ninkasi Brewing Company awarded hundreds of dollars in prizes to those in attendance, including Portland local John Pinney, who took home the first-place prize of $500 in passholder offerings.

The event also included the resort’ first ever “polar plunge” event presented by Special Olympics of Oregon. Following the pond skim event, mountain-goers paid $20 to jump into the icy pool, raising more than $6,600 for Special Olympic athletes.

“It was truly a fun day,” Tragethon said.

Highlights from the event can be seen in the video embedded at the top of this story. With the slopes officially closed, Mt. Hood Meadows will start work to replace the Mt. Hood Express with a new six-passenger lift.