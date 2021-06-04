Video: Nearman coached residents to breach state Capitol

Oregon

Rep. Mike Nearman opened door and let rioters into state Capitol

by: The Associated Press

(Mike Nearman surveillance video)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon lawmaker charged with misconduct and criminal trespass after he let far-right rioters into the state Capitol appears to have told people in a video days beforehand that he would let them into the building if they texted him.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a video posted on YouTube appears to show Republican Rep. Mike Nearman coaching constituents on how to text him so they could get into the closed Capitol during a Dec. 21 special legislative session.

On Dec. 21, Nearman was seen on security cameras letting protesters into the Capitol. Nearman hasn’t entered pleas to the charges and has a court hearing later this month.

Nearman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Protesters inside the Oregon State Capitol through a door left open by Rep. MIke Nearman, Dec. 21, 2020 (KOIN)

