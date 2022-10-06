Editor’s note: Some of the body camera footage may be too graphic for some viewers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Newly released body camera footage shows a hectic scene unfolding as St. Helens police rescue residents from a burning retirement center.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, fire crews responded to the 3-alarm fire burning at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Pittsburg Road. An explosion caused the fire to spread across the complex, according to fire personnel.

Three officers were the first to arrive at the scene and the video shows how they quickly began to help residents out of the building.

Firefighters said one of the six residents they pulled from the fire suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other five residents were rushed to local hospitals for treatment. A firefighter and a police officer were injured in the blaze, as well.

Red Cross helped many residents move to local hotels, some also left with their families.

Officials said that six units out of 31 in the complex were heavily damaged. Others were damaged by smoke.

Columbia River Fire & Rescue and state fire officials are investigating the scene.