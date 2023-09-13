PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Apparent Portland regular Will Ferrell was spotted visiting the City of Roses once again on Sept. 9, less than eight months after he popped in for a Blazers game and some Lauretta Jean’s pie last January.

Video taken over the weekend shows Ferrell in attendance during the Timbers’ 2-0 victory against LAFC. After the game, the famed Hollywood actor was seen performing a mostly unscheduled standup set at the McMenamins Ringlers Annex in Southwest Portland. McMenamins employee Morgan Railey told KOIN 6 News that he performed about 10 minutes of material for a packed audience.

“We are pretty close to the stadium, and he walked in earlier that day to grab a drink,” Railey said. “He noticed that we had comedy that night and asked if he would be able to stop in for a quick stand-up set. We let him know we couldn’t make any promises, but we couldn’t see how our host would ever say no. We weren’t entirely sure if he would actually come through, but about 15 minutes after our comedy started, he walked in.”

Will Ferrell poses with McMenamins employees after his surprise stand-up set in Southwest Portland on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photos courtesy of Morgan Railey)

Will Ferrell’s autograph on a McMenamins’ drink menu.

After the set, Railey said he returned to the bar to hang out with friends. He also signed autographs and posed for pictures with requesting fans.

“He was an absolute sweetheart and was more than happy to take photos with fans and chat with them,” Railey said.