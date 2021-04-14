Virus deadly to rabbits found in multiple areas of Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Environmental experts are concerned about Oregon’s wild rabbit population, after multiple cases of a virus that is deadly to the animals were confirmed in different parts of the state.

The latest case of the rabbit hemorrhagic disease, which was confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday, was in La Pine.

Last month, the disease was detected nearly 200 miles away in Milwaukie, a suburb of Portland, in eight dead domestic and feral rabbits.

Following last month’s discovery of the viral disease in the animals, Dr. Ryan Scholz, Oregon’s state veterinarian, said the virus has taken hold in the feral rabbit population.