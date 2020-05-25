Visitors honor loved ones at Willamette National Cemetery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For many people, Memorial Day is a time to honor the men and women who died while serving their country. Others choose to spend the holiday remembering loved ones who have passed.

Folks visiting the Willamette National Cemetery on Sunday were asked one question by Photojournalist Robert Sherman: Who are you honoring today?

“I’m a vet, but you know, some people actually passed in battle, so remembering them and remembering all the people that, you know, have been there for us,” said Rob Cox, who was there to honor his father, Marlin.

“My folks are buried here right on this hill,” said Richard Green who was there to honor family. “And our daughter, who passed away with cancer, is buried down over here on this hill. And my wife’s mom is buried down in the valley down there.”

While everyone across the country is going through a lot, it’s important to remember and honor our military veterans who’ve passed, as well as celebrate the ones we still have.