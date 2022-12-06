PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The nonprofit Discover Your Forest is working with the U.S. Forest Service and Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort to host free “Snowshoe with a Ranger” tours of the Deschutes National Forest this winter.

The volunteer-led tours, which will run from Dec. 17 to March 26, will focus on the ecology, geology and wildlife found in the Deschutes National Forest. Reservations are not required for individuals and tours will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tour seekers can sign up by arriving at the U.S. Forest Service snowshoe hut located in the parking lot of Mt. Bachelor’s West Village. Snowshoe tours will last 90 minutes, and are available on weekends and during school breaks between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. No tours will be given on Christmas or New Year’s Day.

Prior experience is not required for guided snowshoe tours. Participants must be at least 8 years of age or older and be dressed appropriately for cold, winter weather. Reservations are mandatory for large groups.

Weekend ski and snowboard tours will also be available on the slopes of Mt. Bachelor for competent riders starting on Jan. 7. Guests for ski and snowboard tours must be 18 years of age or older and provide their own sports equipment and lift tickets. Ski and snowboard tours start at noon and are scheduled to last for one-hour.

Although free, guests are asked to donate to Discover Your Forest, which helps create educational programs in the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and the Crooked River National Grassland.