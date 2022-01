PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Volunteers are working to determine how many people are homeless in the state.

The task starts Wednesday in Multnomah County and runs through Feb. 1, after skipping the count last year.

Marion and Polk counties started counting yesterday.

In Central Oregon, the count started Monday and lasts until the end of the week.

In Clark County, the count is now pushed to the end of February because of COVID-19 concerns.