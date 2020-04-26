Voter registration deadline nears for Oregonians

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tuesday, April 28, is the final day Oregonians can register to vote for primary elections. It’s also the deadline for changing party affiliation.

Voters can submit their registration cards in the mail postmarked by Tuesday, or submit their registration online.

While voter’s pamphlets were sent out late last week, an online voter’s guide is available through the Secretary of State’s Office. The guide includes frequently asked questions about the voting process, as well as a breakdown of the candidates running, organized by party.

Ballots for primary elections will be mailed out the following day, Wednesday. Those ballots must be returned by May 19, election day.