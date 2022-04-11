PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With many waking up to a rare April snowfall, morning commutes are being impacted across Oregon and Southwest Washington Monday morning.

A winter weather advisory is in place for the Portland metro area until 10 a.m. Monday.

The winter conditions are already impacting morning commutes with several downed trees reported in the area. A downed tree near the St. Johns Bridge has closed the roadway in both directions, while many across the state are experiencing power outages.

Heavy, wet snow weighing down on trees across the region is creating problems. According to the P ortland Bureau of Transportation, six roads are closed early Monday morning due to downed trees.

In a Twitter post, PBOT said the following roadways are closed:

North Willamette at Hodge

SW 14th and Harrison

SW 18th and Columbia

NW Skyline Blvd is closed between West Burnside & Cornell

NW Germantown Road is closed between Skyline & Bridge Ave

NW Skyline Blvd is closed between Newberry & Germantown

Hannah Schafer from PBOT said the West Hills and the area near the Willamette River are experiencing the greatest problems.

Between half an inch and 2 inches of snow was expected for Monday morning around the metro area and nearby communities. Visibility is low for many areas around the metro area, while slushy snow lines the streets early Monday morning.

PBOT crews were out Sunday night preparing for the storm, but Schafer said crews weren’t able to pre-treat the roads they would have liked. “You know it’s tricky with these forecasts because we have rain in advance, which isn’t conducive to putting down anti-icer and we weren’t 100% sure what we were going to get overnight in the sky,” said Schafer.

An early morning crash has closed Cornelius Pass in both directions from Sheltered Nook Road to Highway 30.