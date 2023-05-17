The 11 Oregon counties that have approved exploring the “Greater Idaho” concept (blue) and still-undecided Wallowa County (yellow).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wallowa County is split down the middle on “Greater Idaho.”

Preliminary election results for Ballot Measure 32-007 show that 50.31% of Wallowa County voters are in favor of requiring county commissioners to join the discussion of extending Idaho’s border west, allowing the state to swallow up most of Eastern Oregon. As of nearly 5 p.m. on Wednesday, there is a current count of 1,721 residents voting “yes” and 1,700 voting “no,” with the measure leading by a mere 21 votes.

Despite the narrow lead, the Greater Idaho Movement has already claimed victory in the unfinalized election.

“The ‘Greater Idaho’ movement has now won elections in every county of Eastern Oregon that has voted on the idea, for a total of 12 counties, according to election night results,” a spokesperson for the “Greater Idaho” movement said in a statement published at 4:17 a.m. on Wednesday.

The political group Rural Oregonians for Oregon, meanwhile, which opposes the “Greater Idaho” movement, told KOIN 6 News that the race is still too close to call.

“This election once again proves that 50% of Wallowa County wants our commissioners to spend our tax dollars working on realistic, tangible policy solutions,” a spokesperson for Rural Oregonians for Oregon said. “The Greater Idaho movement saw fit to announce a ‘victory’ in our county, but the 50% of Wallowa County citizens who don’t support their ambitions will continue to fight against their movement.”

When reached by phone, Wallowa County Election Clerk Sandy Lathrop told KOIN.com more voting results are expected on Thursday morning and that the race remains too close to call as of Wednesday late afternoon.