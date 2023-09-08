PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A resident in Wallowa County was bitten by a bat on Tuesday that later tested positive for rabies, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Officials say the bat was safely euthanized and taken to a lab, where technicians confirmed Thursday that the animal carried the potentially fatal viral disease. It is not clear where the bat had come into contact with the victim.

Meanwhile, the Enterprise resident began post-exposure rabies treatment, which OHA says involves “an initial dose of rabies immune globulin and a rabies vaccine, as well as three subsequent vaccines at days three, seven and 14.”

Local authorities encourage people to avoid contact with any stray animals or wildlife and to make sure their pets are vaccinated. Additionally, public health officials advise using extreme caution before attempting to handle a bat. If picking up a bat is deemed necessary, they recommend wearing heavy gloves, using a shovel, or both.

Officials suggest taking children and pets indoors if you find sick wildlife on your property. Sick bats, for instance, may be seen flopping on the ground or acting unusual.

Someone who gets scratched or bitten by a bat should immediately clean the wound, and seek medical attention. Intact bats can be tested for rabies, which could potentially help people avoid getting post-exposure rabies shots, so it’s recommended to not crush or throw away the bat if one has been captured.

OHA says bats are the most common carriers of rabies in the state and that about 8-10% of the bats tested for rabies are positive every year. For more information, visit OHA’s public health division website.

If you or a pet has encountered a bat or been bitten by a wild animal, contact your veterinarian immediately or call the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at 866.968.2600.