PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the eve of counties finalizing special election results around the state of Oregon, one final ballot was cured in favor of Wallowa County’s “Greater Idaho” measure Tuesday. The lone ballot brought Measure 32-007’s strangled margin of victory to 7 votes, which Wallowa County Clerk Sandy Lathrop initially thought was enough to force a hand recount of every ballot in the county. However, upon doing the math, she realized that the vote fell a fraction of a percent shy of meeting Oregon’s recount threshold.

Per Oregon law, a recount is required if a measure fails to exceed one-fifth of 1% of the vote. In Wallowa County, 3,497 votes were cast for the “Greater Idaho” measure, leaving a recount threshold of 6.99 votes. The measure leads by seven.

“That’s what you call the skin of your teeth,” Lathrop said.

“If the official canvass of votes of an election reveals that the difference in the number of votes cast for or against any measure is not more than one-fifth of one percent of the total votes cast for and against the measure, the Secretary of State, in the case of a measure for which the Secretary of State is the filing officer, and the county clerk who conducted the election in the case of any other measure shall order a full recount of all votes cast for the measure,” Oregon state law reads.

With rejected ballots no longer being accepted after 5 p.m., the results of the election are set to be finalized with the Secretary of State, meaning that Wallowa County is set to become the 12th county in Oregon to require its local officials to discuss the idea of becoming part of Idaho.

While the election is over, the measure remains a point of contention. Oregon Secretary of State spokesperson Ben Morris told KOIN 6 News that the Oregon State Elections Division is actively “gathering information” to determine if members of the political advocacy group “Citizens for Greater Idaho” violated state voter laws by attempting to influence the decisions of Wallowa County voters whose ballots were rejected.

Despite the majority of support currently shown by voters in 12 counties around rural Oregon, it remains unclear how the proposed “Greater Idaho” border change would actually occur.