It might be easier than you think to book a cabin in Oregon, especially in the winter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Inches of snow and icy roads kept many people in their homes last weekend waiting for it to melt. Now, it’s the middle of the week and you might be itching for a getaway this coming weekend.

But where can a person go at such short notice if they’re hoping to spend the weekend in a scenic area and disconnect a bit from their day-to-day routine?

The destination might be closer than you think.

Oregon State Parks’ reservation website has a feature called “Camping This Weekend.” As the name suggests, the page shows a list of all available camping spaces at Oregon State Parks for the coming weekend. And no, they aren’t just tent spaces.

At many Oregon State Parks, there are cabins and yurts people can rent. They’re perfect for the winter in Oregon, when you never know when an unexpected shower or downpour might move in. Reservations are often booked in the summer months, but in the winter, many are available.

“If you’re open and flexible and just want to find a cozy space to have a weekend adventure, it’s a nice way to look and see what’s available,” said Stefanie Knowlton, a public information officer for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

She said guests are welcome to bring board games or a book to stay entertained in the cabins or yurts.

One thing people won’t find in the cabins or yurts is wifi. In fact, some places don’t even have cell service.

“It’s kind of nice to be removed from that need to be checking your phone, and so it is a nice little respite for those places that don’t have access,” Knowlton said.

In the past, Knowlton said she and her family have stayed at a yurt at Tumalo State Park near Bend and used it as their nighttime base while they snowshoed around Mount Bachelor during the day.

The cabins and yurts are available to reserve at oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, there were 21 parks with cabins or yurts available to rent for the weekend of March 3 – March 5.

Cabin and yurt rentals range in price from approximately $26 to $62 per night.