The suspect was caught by security cameras outside of the Astoria home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Something fishy has gone down at The Goonies’ house in Astoria’s Uppertown neighborhood.

The house owner’s security camera footage shows a man pulling a dead fish out of a garbage bag before placing it outside on the porch.

The suspect, believed to be 35-year-old Jericho Labonte of Victoria, B.C., appears to lift his middle finger to the camera before taking a photo and walking away.

Astoria Police Department police officers told The Astorian that they received the report about Labonte on Wednesday. According to APD Deputy Chief Eric Halverson, the suspect also put stickers over some of the camera lenses outside of the house.

This doesn’t seem to be Labonte’s only run-in with the law as of late.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Victoria Police Department reported that the same man was wanted across British Columbia “for five unendorsed warrants for charges of criminal harassment, mischief and three counts of failure to comply.”

APD Chief of Police Stacy Kelly told KOIN 6 Labonte was the same person rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River after a boat capsized on Friday afternoon.

Chief Halverson said that police officers are still investigating the initial complaint against Labonte.