Warm Springs police identify human remains as missing woman

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Warm Springs Tribal Police have identified the human remains found last month as belonging to a woman missing since August.

A citizen found a human skull while salvaging wood from an old dock along Tenino Road on January 12, 2021. Detectives found additional remains at the scene.

Warm Springs Police Cheif Bill Elliott said Monday that dental records and DNA sampling has led officials to believe the remains belong to 58-year-old Tina Spino, a Warm Springs resident who was reported missing on August 8, 2020.

A missing persons flyer for Tina Spino. Warm Springs Tribal Police said Spino’s remains were found January 12, 2021 on a remote part of the reservation (courtesy Warm Springs Tribal Police)

Police are still trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding Spino’s death, and are asking for the public to report any sightings or conversations they may have had with Spino around the time she disappeared.