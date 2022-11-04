PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Its autumn anguish for the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

Conditions snapping from warm to wet so quickly means the leaves that have been hanging on are now clogging up the city’s storm drains.

Flooding on Portland’s roads is likely Friday night as a heavy rainstorm moves through the region.

PBOT says they will be in emergency response through the night to clear roads that may become impassible.

“They’ll be other colleagues working tonight and also on Saturday to make sure all of our available equipment to meet this need is deployed and available to respond,” said Dylan Rivera, of PBOT.

KOIN 6 followed PBOT’s vector truck as it was going along some main roads clearing debris from storm drains and there’s a lot of that to clear right now.

The agency says typically more leaves would have been knocked down by this time, but the warm October means more drains are likely to be clogged because of the storm and that can lead to flooding roads and highways.

They’re asking people to clear what they can with a rake or something simpler and if it’s big and can’t easily be moved, give them a call at 503-823-1700 or report it on the PDX reporter app.

Rivera says he hopes they will be able to keep up with the storm Friday night.

Additionally, a massive tree from a median along Powell Boulevard in Gresham, just west of Miller, fell into the roadway — blocking westbound lanes.

The downed tree is impacting TriMet’s Line 9 which will have detours until crews clear the scene.