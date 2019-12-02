Warming center opens for the cold in St. Helens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Columbia County will open its warming center Sunday night at 8 p.m. This is the first time it will be open for the winter season.
The center has cots and warm drinks for guests. They also offer a washer and dryer on a first-come-first-serve basis.
The volunteer-run center is in St. Helens on North 17th Street. It will be open from 8 p.m. Sunday evening to 8 a.m. Monday morning, and check in is between 8-10 p.m.
