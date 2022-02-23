Warming centers open across metro area amid frigid temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the frigid cold weather, warming shelters are open across the metro area.

Washington County has two warming shelters currently open. The shelters are at the Salvation Army Building in Hillsboro and the Beaverton Community Center.

These warming shelters will be open 24 hours through the freeze. Hot meals will also be provided.

In Multnomah County, warming shelters will reopen at 8 p.m. Wednesday and will stay open until 10 a.m., or as long as conditions dictate.

The Salvation Army, Sunrise Center, Market Street, East Portland Community Center and Mount Scott Community Center are serving as warming centers.

Pets are allowed at all locations.

Trimet officials say they will not turn away riders who are traveling to and from a warming shelter who are unable to pay their fare on Wednesday.