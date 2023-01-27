PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Wasco County District Attorney is seeking to dismiss more than 100 cases connected to a former officer that was removed from The Dalles police force in 2021 over “dishonesty,” The Dalles Police Department announced on Facebook.

District Attorney Matt Ellis placed ex-Officer Jeff Kienlen on the so-called Brady List, which consists of officers who have either been convicted of a crime or been found to be untruthful. Kienlen was found to be the latter, resulting in his dismissal in March of 2021, according to The Dalles PD.

In reviewing cases involving Kienlen, Ellis worked with a legal advocacy group, the FA:IR Law Project of the Oregon Justice Resource Center. According to The Dalles PD, the review revealed “concerns” with the ex-officer’s use of force and contact with the public, which did not meet the department’s standard.

“It is now well known that my predecessor failed to disclose that a police officer in Wasco County was demoted for violating the City of The Dalles Police Department’s Policy for Truthfulness when he lied to his superiors,” said Ellis. “Worse, the Wasco Co District Attorney’s Office continued to seek and obtain convictions based on that officer’s work without disclosing the officer’s lack of credibility. While I cannot yet say whether this officer’s dishonesty and the lack of disclosure.”

Before a case can be retroactively dismissed or expunged, the DA is required to ask a judge to make an evaluation of the decision.

The Dalles Police Department said the recommendations made in the report have been taken care of.

