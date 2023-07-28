PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A deputy who was hospitalized with critical injuries after being shot while serving a court-ordered eviction notice in Tualatin has been identified, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The injured deputy was identified as Civil Deputy Charles Dozé, who has been with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years. Dozé sustained several life-threatening gunshot wounds to his face, arms and chest and remains in the hospital — but is now listed as being in serious but stable condition, officials said — noting that the deputy wanted to share he is working hard to recover.

“The Washington County Sheriff’s Office continues to be overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from across the state, but especially from our own community. No words can express our gratitude for the acts of kindness, warm wishes, and support we have received for Deputy Dozé and the rest of our WCSO family,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The Washington County Police Officer Association set up a GoFundMe donation account for Deputy Dozé. Additional donations can be made through any US Bank location starting August 1, WCSO said.

According to the Beaverton Police Department, Washington County deputies went to the Timbers at Tualatin apartments complex to serve a court-ordered eviction notice to 34-year-old Kristafer Graves just before 10:30 a.m. Graves allegedly opened fire on the deputies before they could even reach him, striking Dozé in the process.

Authorities fired back as Graves retreated into his apartment, according to officials. While he barricaded himself in his unit, the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team (TNT) responded and secured the area.

Once the TNT was able to access Graves’ apartment, they discovered him dead in the bathroom, officials say. Yet, it’s unclear whether the authorities’ gunfire struck the man or if he shot himself — an autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause of death.

Authorities identified the other deputies who were involved in the shooting as Civil Deputy Samantha Burkhead — a 9-year veteran with the sheriff’s office — Deputy Chris Schroeder – a 15-year WCSO veteran and Deputy Cory Hoffman – who has been with the sheriff’s office for 27 years.

The deputies have been placed on administrative leave, per standard procedure, WCSO said.