The defendant began threatening the victim after their professional relationship ended.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Sept. 15, a Washington County man was found guilty of second-degree intimidation and telephonic harassment.

Officials say Scott Patrick Phillips worked alongside the victim in the case before their professional relationship ended. Phillips was upset over a payment dispute and began calling, texting and emailing the victim even after she repeatedly told him to stop. He threatened the victim and demanded payment.

In 2019, the victim presented 30 voicemails to investigators that Phillips had left on her phone. The messages contained racist violent threats.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies later arrested Phillips without incident.

On Sept. 16, Judge Ted Sims sentenced Phillips to seven days in jail, as well as two years of supervised probation and an order to pay the associated court fines. Sims also ordered him to receive mental health treatment, not contact the victim going forward and to stop using social media.

Deputy District Attorney Mahalee Streblow was the prosecutor in the case against Phillips.