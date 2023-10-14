PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the second time in 6 years, Oregon is a prime viewing spot for an eclipse of the sun. In 2017, it was a total eclipse. This one, which begins at 8:06 a.m. Saturday, is an annular eclipse.

The annular eclipse — which occurs when the moon moves between the Earth and the sun but does not entirely cover the sun — can be viewed in several areas in Oregon, including the Newport coastline, and areas near Fort Rock and La Pine, according to Oregon State Parks.

Although other Oregonians — namely, Portlanders — aren’t located in the path of annularity, they’ll still have the opportunity to view the partial eclipse. The weather will play a factor. KOIN 6 Meteorologists say the best place to see the eclipse is likely in Klamath Falls and places east of the Cascades.

The eclipse will start at 8:06 a.m., peak at 9:19 a.m., and end at 10:39 a.m.

If you do watch it in the sky (and not on here) you will need special glasses. Don’t look directly at the eclipse without approved eclipse glasses. Seriously, don’t.