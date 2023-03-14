PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Some basketball fans might be frantically filling out their brackets ahead of the first March Madness tournament games, but others have already moved on to figuring out where they’ll watch the games.

For the women’s tournament, the First Four games are Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16, with the first of those games starting at 4 p.m. PDT Thursday. The first round of the tournament is Friday and Saturday, March 17-18.

For the men, the First Four games are Tuesday and Wednesday, March 14-15, and the first round begins Thursday, March 16.

Anyone who doesn’t have cable or dish, or who doesn’t want to invest in a subscription to stream the games, going out to watch them might be your best bet.

Thankfully, there are several businesses in Portland and the surrounding area eager to host hoops fans for three weeks of college basketball.

Silver Dollar Pizza & Sports Bar – Located in Northwest Portland, the Silver Dollar Pizza & Sports Bar has long been a destination for sports fans in the city. The spacious bar is filled with TVs and also has pool and ping pong tables, for basketball fans who enjoy a little competition of their own while they watch the games.

– 501 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR

The Fields Bar & Grill – This Northwest Portland bar is open to walk-ins, but also allows people to make reservations to watch March Madness. The venue has a full-service bar and menu – including brunch dishes for those early morning games.

– 1139 NW 11th Ave. Portland, OR

Spirit of 77 – While it might be known as a top spot for watching Portland Trail Blazers games, Spirit of 77 also welcomes guests for many other sporting events. With large TVs, drinks, meals and snacks, the Northeast Portland bar has everything a person needs to enjoy the NCAA tournament.

– 500 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Portland, OR

The Sports Bra – If you’re tired of visiting sports bars and only seeing men’s sports on TV, then make The Sports Bra in Northeast Portland your next destination. This bar is devoted to showing women’s sports on its multiple TVs and is even hosting its own bracket challenge for the women’s games. Anyone interested can pick up their brackets at the bar on Wednesday, March 15 and return them Thursday, March 16.

– 2512 NE Broadway, Portland, OR

Satellite Tavern – With more than 20 TVs and indoor and outdoor seating, Satellite Tavern in North Portland promises all its patrons will have a great view of the game. The bar says to arrive early before a March Madness game for a chance to win prizes.

– 5101 N Interstate Ave. Portland, OR

A&L Sports Pub – This Northeast Portland is a place for Pittsburgh Steelers fans to congregate during football season, but its numerous TVs run year-round, and that includes for the March Madness tournaments. The spacious bar offers quite a bit of seating and pool and darts.

– 5933 NE Glisan St Portland, OR 97213

Nick’s Pizza & Sports Bar – Located in East Portland, Nick’s Pizza & Sports Bar is a place that welcomes people to come grab a beer and a pizza. The bar has daily specials and TVs to watch the games on.

– 707 NE 181st Ave. Portland, OR

Pour Sports Bar and Grill – Pour Sports’ Portland location is closed permanently, but the business lives on in Gresham. The business is open to all ages and features multiple TVs to show sports, food, more than 15 beer taps, and more.

– 2157 NE Division St. Gresham, OR

Penalties Sports Pub – This sports bar in downtown Vancouver is just over a year old. The business shows a variety of sports, including basketball, on its TVs. Penalties Sports Pub shares events and specials on its Facebook page.

– 115 E 7th St. Vancouver, WA