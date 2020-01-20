Temporary water outage in Hood River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Hood River experienced a water outage Sunday evening, according to the sheriff’s office via Twitter.
While the city’s website said officials did not have an estimate of when the issue would be fixed, resident had their water restored an hour later.
The cause of the outage is unknown.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.