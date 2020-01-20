Temporary water outage in Hood River

Oregon

The sheriff's office reported the outage via Twitter

City of Hood River (Courtesy cityofhoodriver.gov)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Hood River experienced a water outage Sunday evening, according to the sheriff’s office via Twitter.

While the city’s website said officials did not have an estimate of when the issue would be fixed, resident had their water restored an hour later.

The cause of the outage is unknown.

