Temporary water outage in Hood River

The sheriff's office reported the outage via Twitter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Hood River experienced a water outage Sunday evening, according to the sheriff’s office via Twitter.

While the city’s website said officials did not have an estimate of when the issue would be fixed, resident had their water restored an hour later.

Water outage https://t.co/ufSKbuEZSj — Hood River Sheriff (@HRSO) January 20, 2020

The cause of the outage is unknown.