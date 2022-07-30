MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KOIN) — The heat always brings people to area waters to cool off. But there is always a danger when people get in the water, as recent drownings underscored.

However, new sonar technology, Aquaeye, is helping rescue crews locate people under water. Corbett Fire is the only agency in the area to have this device and they said it’s already helping them respond to a growing number of water rescues.

In the past 2 days there have been 3 water rescues on the Sandy River. On Friday, a man was pulled from the Sandy River at Dabney State Park after he’d been down for 40 minutes. He later died.

Aquaeye was used in that search.

“The Aquaeye is a handheld sonar device. It uses ultrasound and artificial intelligence technologies and it identifies human bodies underwater,” said Jasmine Zimmer-Stucky with Corbett Fire. “It’s totally submersible. It has a trigger and the trigger then sends out the ultrasonic waves and it detects bodies under the water in a way that rescue divers often can’t see.”

Corbett Fire’s Jasmine Zimmer-Stucky holds Aquaeye is a handheld sonar device used in water rescues, July 30, 2022 (KOIN)

While Corbett is the only agency at this time with Aquaeye, Gresham Fire said they have a new watercraft jetski that now gives them access to Oxbow and other places they previously couldn’t get to on rescue missions.

Despite all the new technology and increased rescue abilities, the Gresham fire captain told KOIN 6 News it is still on everyone to help keep the waters safe this summer.