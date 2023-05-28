Timed use permits are required for the Columbia River Gorge waterfalls

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking to get outside this Memorial Day weekend? How about a hike to a waterfall?

With the Columbia River Gorge so close to the Portland metro area, along with some beautiful waterfalls in the nearby Cascades, there are a number to explore.

However, timed use permits are required for the Waterfall Corridor in the Columbia River Gorge for visitors at all federal lands adjacent to the Waterfall Corridor in the Columbia River, which started last week and continues through Labor Day.

Multnomah Falls is Oregon’s tallest waterfall and located just 30 miles east of Portland. However, the US Forest Service has timed tickets in place for the summer 2023 season.

The falls are at the start of the Horsetail Falls trailhead off of the Historic Columbia River Hwy, about 45 minutes from Portland, and are generally deemed family-friendly.

Wahkeena Falls can be seen from afar, or you can hike up to see the waterfall’s three tiers, with a more moderate hike taking you to the top of the falls.

If you’re entering the Gorge from Portland, chances are Latourell Falls will be the first one you see. There’s a trailhead for the 2.1 mile loop right off Historic Columbia River Hwy.

Waterfalls in the Cascades

Head over to Mount Hood National Forest for Ramona Falls, which is nestled along the Pacific Crest Trail. The trip is about 57 miles from Portland.

Located in the foothills of the Cascades, Silver Falls State Park is a gem year-round, with its most popular trail being Trail of Ten Falls. It’s also Oregon’s largest state park.