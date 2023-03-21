PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The family of a little girl in Salem, who was diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy at six months old, is hoping the community can help her win an adapted bike through a national contest.

Three-year-old Juniper, or Juni, is full of laughter, energy and determination while dealing with the devasting condition.

“In August of 2020, she started having odd movements. So, we took her up to Doernbecher and she was diagnosed with a really rare and catastrophic form of pediatric epilepsy called infantile spasms,” Juniper’s mom, Hailey Adkisson, said.

Adkisson says Juni’s brain was in chaos and treatments and surgeries were ineffective.

At six months old, Juniper Adkisson was diagnosed with a rare form of pediatric epilepsy called infantile spasms. March 20, 2023 (Courtesy Hailey Adkisson).

“She has seizures every single day, usually when she wakes up from a nap or at night and has tried many different treatment options. So, that’s what she deals with every day of her life,” Adkisson explained.

Even with all she’s facing, Juniper is very active, which is why her parents entered her into the Great Bike Giveaway Contest.

If she receives the most votes in her category, Juni could win an adapted tricycle, which can run between $3,000 to $4,000 and is not covered by insurance.

“It will be this pleasant surprise for her if she wins this bicycle because she has really enjoyed testing out the equipment at physical therapy,” Adkisson said.

At last check, Juni was in second place in the national competition. Voting runs through March 29.

The three-year-old loves the outdoors and is a sensory seeker and her mom says the bike would allow her to do even more with her family.

She added, “this little girl has gone through so much in her very short life. So, any opportunity where we can spread joy and do things that she loves is something that we really try to seek out for her.”