PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the haze lingers across the Willamette Valley, responses to small fires in fields or large fires at structures have firefighters calling on each other.

“We are aware we are that were staring down the barrel of a potentially significant summer,” said Rick Graves from Portland Fire & Rescue. “We can interact in a seamless fashion to address emergencies, which can be significant.”

On Wednesday morning, a four-alarm fire at an abandoned Kmart had more than 100 Portland firefighters in three dozen rigs. The last units called on were patrolling the area for spot fires from embers falling from the smoke cloud.

“For fear we could have had another emergency pop up simply as a result of these embers dropping, we called a fourth alarm to make sure personnel were in the vicinity in the event something happened. We plan for the worst,” Graves said.

It’s a decision compounded by the fire danger in Portland right now. Baking heat that began in May has added two months to the region’s typical fire season.

For years, Portland Fire & Rescue has urged homes in forests to create a defensible space around their homes. With the dry nature of this summer, Graves says it may be time for people living in the city to do the same, cleaning out pine needles and dead burhs around homes.

“Make some adjustments at your own residence, even here in inner-city Portland,” Graves said.