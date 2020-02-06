Wednesday’s Child: Ben

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ben is 12 years old, gentle and sweet and loves cats. He also has a lot of different interests, including superheroes. He loves Spiderman.
Ben would like to find an adoptive home and if they have a big cat, that’s even better. Mainly, though, he just wants a family, “somebody who would be nice to me and understand me.”
Ben is Wednesday’s Child for February 5, 2020.
For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.