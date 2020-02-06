Wednesday’s Child: Ben

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ben is 12 years old, gentle and sweet and loves cats. He also has a lot of different interests, including superheroes. He loves Spiderman.

Ben would like to find an adoptive home and if they have a big cat, that’s even better. Mainly, though, he just wants a family, “somebody who would be nice to me and understand me.”

Ben is Wednesday’s Child for February 5, 2020.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.