Weekend storm: Feet of snow expected in the Cascades

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow is falling on Mount Hood Thursday, but the real accumulation is expected Friday through Sunday.

That’s when feet of fresh snow — that’s right, feet of fresh snow — is predicted to change the look and feel of the mountain.

Better late than never! Goverment Camp is finally getting some much anticipated snow! We’re talking to resorts and visitors who have been waiting all season! #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/kij8tE6VFj — Velena Jones (@velenajones) January 9, 2020

Mount Hood Meadows reports partly cloudy skies and moderate winds on Thursday.

While most of the snow is expected in the Cascades, people should be prepared for the chance of snow on the valley floor in the Portland metro.

