Weekend storm: Feet of snow expected in the Cascades

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow is falling on Mount Hood Thursday, but the real accumulation is expected Friday through Sunday.
That’s when feet of fresh snow — that’s right, feet of fresh snow — is predicted to change the look and feel of the mountain.
Mount Hood Meadows reports partly cloudy skies and moderate winds on Thursday.
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
While most of the snow is expected in the Cascades, people should be prepared for the chance of snow on the valley floor in the Portland metro.
Stay with the KOIN 6 Weather Team for all the latest details.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.