PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tye Bell, Nikolai Kennedy and Tashia Roberts all used to work at La Mota, the second-largest cannabis chain in Oregon. They also are among the nearly 2 dozen other La Mota employees who filed complaints against La Mota for a variety of reasons: missing wages, going without breaks and lunches and fear of retaliation.

La Mota owners Rosa Cazares and Aaron Mitchell had a consulting contract with then-Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan that, when it came to light, led to Fagan’s resignation and increased scrutiny on La Mota.

Their millions of dollars in unpaid taxes and unpaid vendors has been well documented. But these voices — Bell, Kennedy and Roberts — haven’t yet been heard.

Bell, who has years of experience in the cannabis industry, contacted KOIN 6 News while he was still working at a La Mota store in Eugene.

Former La Mota employee Tye Bell, June 2023 (KOIN)

“They hire people who are giddy and naïve,” Bell told KOIN 6 News. “Since day one, I just saw a problem.”

Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission regulations require dispensaries to keep cannabis secure. But Bell said La Mota “kept all their 30 to 50 pounds of weed out behind us. And it was very dangerous.”

He said he told management about several safety and compliance issues. He also complained to his manager about the treatment of employees.

“We were working 11 hours by ourselves,” Bell said.

He criticized the quality of certain products because — as the labels show — the cannabis was harvested 2 years ago. Although pot doesn’t necessarily expire like food does, after 6 months to a year the THC begins to break down.

“They can’t keep doing this to their customers,” he said.

After complaining, Bell said the manager began assigning him more janitorial work than his co-workers.

Soon after, he was fired from La Mota. Documents from the company said he violated OLCC rules, was making errors and disrespectful to management.

That’s when Bell filed a complaint with the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries.

KOIN 6 News obtained records from BOLI that show Bell is not alone in these complaints. La Mota employees from across the state are on record with similar complaints about work conditions.

For perspective, the largest cannabis retailer in Oregon, Nectar, also had about 2 dozen complaints, claims and civil case filed by employees.

The 3rd-largest retailer, Chalice Farms, had 3 complaints and cased in the last 3 years.

One La Mota Portland employee complaint said: “I and other employees have been left for months on end to work alone even after being robbed at gunpoint which means no breaks, no lunches, and the manager makes me leave on clock to carry hundreds of dollars of money to go FIND change because they refuse to supply enough money for the business to run. There’s garbage piled up in front of our only emergency exit because they aren’t paying for garbage services at all.”

Nikolai Kennedy and Tashia Roberts, who were new to the cannabis industry when they worked at La Mota’s flagship store in Beaverton, also shared similar experiences.

Former La Mota employee Nikolai Kennedy, May 2023 (KOIN)

“I don’t think that the way that they’ve treated the people that work there has been brought to light as much as it should be,” Kennedy said.

Roberts said, “It was a nightmare with all the people that came in and out constantly being fired or quit because of the way they were being treated.”

She was plagued by a feeling of peril.

“If someone shatters the front door and nobody comes to fix it for weeks or months, you feel unsafe. All the time,” Roberts told KOIN 6 News.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed someone tried to break into the Beaverton La Mota in February 2020 by busting the front window, causing $800 in damage.

Roberts said she would leave the store in tears because of the work environment but she couldn’t just leave because of family considerations.

“I have a family. We depend on that money and I just couldn’t quit,” she said.

Former La Mota employee Tashia Roberts, May 2023 (KOIN)

Former employees maintain La Mota’s operations are less than business-like. At times, Roberts said, managers told her to take thousands of dollars to her personal bank to get smaller bills for the store.

“The company that I work for now would never ask me to take money and go do that,” she said. “It’s weird and it’s dangerous.”

“I would say being at La Mota is pretty much like going to work and being set up for failure every day,” Kennedy said. “Everything from iPads not working, which is our POS system, to not having things such as cartridges or tinctures or things that are needed to run a dispensary.”

Kennedy and Roberts said it wasn’t until they left La Mota to work for other dispensaries that they recognized some red flags with the company’s practices.

The OLCC handbook states training and information on business-specific practices “are the responsibility of the individual licensed employer.” Roberts said La Mota did not train her on basic compliance rules, such as using blue tags to track cannabis from seed-to-sale (which is supposed to discourage selling pot on the black market.)

“I didn’t know that was even a thing until I started at this other company,” she said. “I really don’t appreciate that at all because I didn’t know any better.”

Records obtained by KOIN 6 News revealed OLCC inspectors filed 213 compliance violations against La Mota. These violations range in severity and do not always result in a penalty against the business. Minor violations often result in corrective education, while others result in settlements (civil penalties) and licensees can also opt to contest any charges in a hearing.

For perspective, we pulled the same data on other large cannabis companies. The OLCC inspectors filed 215 compliance violations against Nectar, 77 against Chalice and 7 against Groundworks Industries.

Kennedy said there were other violations.

“There would be times where they would deny people their medical cannabis cards, like their tax exemption — which is totally illegal,” he said. “And it’s funny now because you see all this stuff about them not paying their taxes anyway.”

Recreational cannabis is subject to a 17% state tax. Medical marijuana purchases are not taxed. OLCC documents show there are at least 3 complaints filed against La Mota for selling medical marijuana at retail prices.

The La Mota cannabis dispensary in Eugene, June 2023 (KOIN)

Both Roberts and Kennedy said they’re speaking out now for the sake of others.

“First, I want everybody to understand that that’s not what the cannabis industry is about,” Roberts said. “I don’t want this to happen to other people.”

They believe people have the right to a safe and healthy workplace.

La Mota owners Aaron Mitchell and Rosa Cazares canceled an on camera interview with KOIN 6. They promised to answer questions via email, but have not gotten back to us.