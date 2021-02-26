‘Welcome change:’ Indoor dining expanded for Washington, Clackamas County

Restaurants in Washington and Clackamas County were cut loose Friday from some COVID-19 restrictions, allowing them to expand indoor dining capacity to 50%. (KOIN)

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — From the pandemic to the wildfires, to the latest ice storm, it’s been a challenging year for Alberto Garcia, co-owner and general manager of Bistro Cubano Caribbean Cuisine on Main Street in Oregon City.

“We weren’t open very long when we first opened at the end of 2019, we were doing well and then COVID happened,” Garcia said.

But Garcia said he is ready to move forward.

Restaurants in Washington and Clackamas County were cut loose Friday from some COVID-19 restrictions, allowing them to expand indoor dining capacity to 50%.

This will be a huge step for some restaurant owners, who said outdoor dining during the winter months didn’t take off as they hoped. The last reopening milestone was also a bust they said because of the ice storm.

Roy Galvan, owner of Mesa Fresca in Oregon City said he hopes Friday “is the first day of change.”

Kyle Bradfield, owner of Mi Famiglia Wood Oven Pizzeria is looking forward to seeing his regular customers again. A family restaurant, Bradfield said his business is meant to be a sit-down restaurant.

“That’s a really fantastic thing for us,” he said. “We get to connect with them on a personal level”