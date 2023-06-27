An Oregon REAL ID driver’s license will have a black star in the corner. The REAL ID rule takes effect May 7, 2025 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles data breach that the Department of Transportation said likely occurred in May jeopardized millions of ID card holders’ personal information, but many of their most valuable documents were protected, the DMV said.

On Thursday, June 15, ODOT said the global hack on the data transfer software MOVEit jeopardized the personal information of 3.5 million Oregon ID card or driver’s license holders, since the Oregon DMV used the software to encrypt and transfer files.

ODOT said the hackers could have access to first and last names, driver’s license or identification card numbers, dates of birth, physical addresses, and the last four digits of Social Security numbers.

What wasn’t included in the accessed data records were the documents Oregonians have been using to obtain their Real IDs from the DMV.

The federal government plans to require all citizens to have a Real ID for domestic air travel by May 7, 2025. For the past several years, Oregonians have been bringing documents like their U.S. passport, birth certificate, certificate of citizenship, tribal ID cards, marriage certificates and more to the DMV to prove their identity and obtain a Real ID card.

KOIN 6 News asked the Oregon DMV if any documents that were used to verify people’s identity were at risk due to the breach. Oregon DMV public information officer Michelle Godfrey said these documents are not part of DMV data files and were not part of the breach.

Godfrey also said Oregon ID card photographs and full Social Security numbers were not accessed during the breach.

Oregon ID card or driver’s license holders should check their credit often to watch for any suspicious activity. Oregon DMV customers should also put a fraud alert and a credit lock or credit freeze on their credit files so no one can access it.

ODOT has more information online about the breach and how Oregon DMV customers can protect themselves from fraud.

Anyone who believes they’re a victim of identity theft should file a police report immediately. Incidents of identity theft can also be reported to the Oregon Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission.