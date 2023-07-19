PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More details are surfacing about the four women whose death investigators believe may be linked, and KOIN 6 News is now hearing from the mom of one of the victims.

Kristin Smith, 22, was the first of the four women to be found. Her mom says she won’t give up fighting for justice.

“Kristin originally went missing at the beginning of December. Last time I spoke to her was (November 19th),” Melissa Smith, Kristin’s mom, said in a video statement posted to her Facebook.

Smith was found on Feb. 19 in a wooded area in Southeast Portland. This week, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced they found links in the deaths of Smith, 24-year-old Charity Perry, who was found in April near Ainsworth State Park, 31-year-old Bridget Webster, who was found a week later near Mill Creek in northwest Polk County, and 22-year-old Ashley Real, who was found in May near Judd Road in rural Clackamas County.

Multiple agencies confirmed the person of interest in the deaths as Jesse Lee Calhoun, currently booked at the Snake River Correctional Institute on unrelated charges. Melissa Smith says she’s been told very little and that this is an active investigation.

“Everyone keeps asking ‘is there a serial killer, is there a serial killer?’ We know what you guys know,” Melissa Smith said, adding that she’s been in contact with a few family members of the other women as they work to fight for justice and get answers about what happened to their loved ones, since the cause and manner of death in each case is still undetermined. “We are in this fight together. We’re not giving up and we all want justice for our young women, our family members, our sisters, our daughters.”

Melissa is asking anyone with information to contact the detectives on these cases:

Kristin Smith Case – Portland Police Bureau

Detective Jeffery Pontius – jeffery.pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov

Charity Perry Case – Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff’s Office Tip Line: 503-988-0560

Detective Kevin Odil – Kevin.odil@mcso.us

Bridget Webster Case – Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Detective David Shorter – shorter.david@co.polk.or.us

Ashley Real Case – Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office

Tip Line: 503-723-4949

Online Tip Sheet: https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip