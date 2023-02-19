PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local recovery center Blanchet Farm in Carlton, OR is celebrating the building of a new goat playground by a group of Eagle Scouts.
Blanchet Farm hosts men and helps guide them through recovery by going through a curriculum that includes taking care of farm animals like goats.
Eagle Scout Aaron Zaugra said he wanted to help the farm and asked what he could do. They asked for a “goat enrichment platform” to improve the quality of life of the goats on the farm.
So, Zaugra put together a fundraiser and made it happen.
He said he was really excited to see the platforms come to life and see the goats play on them.