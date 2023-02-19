PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local recovery center Blanchet Farm in Carlton, OR is celebrating the building of a new goat playground by a group of Eagle Scouts.

Blanchet Farm hosts men and helps guide them through recovery by going through a curriculum that includes taking care of farm animals like goats.

Eagle Scout Aaron Zaugra said he wanted to help the farm and asked what he could do. They asked for a “goat enrichment platform” to improve the quality of life of the goats on the farm.

Eagle Scouts showing off the goat enrichment platform they built at Blanchet Farm (Blachet House)

Goats explore their new enrichment platform (Blanchet House)

Goats explore their new enrichment platform (Blanchet House)

Goats explore their new enrichment platform (Blanchet House)

Goats explore their new enrichment platform (Blanchet House)

Local Eagle Scouts build goat enrichment platform at Blanchet Farms (Blanchet House)

So, Zaugra put together a fundraiser and made it happen.

He said he was really excited to see the platforms come to life and see the goats play on them.