PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A West Linn artist is helping people fuel their self-love through art with her Manifestation Art Experience.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Camille Schectman was selling art on her website with 20 to 50 percent of the proceeds going to the Feeding America Food Bank — even grabbing the attention of “People” magazine.

But Schectman wanted to do more on the creative side and help people, which is how she came up with her Manifestation Art Experience.

“I knew that I had to fill my own cup, that I wasn’t really loving myself and I wasn’t giving my children the unconditional love they needed at the time,” Schectman said.

Describing the experience, she says, “it’s about tapping in with my clients to access what it is their soul, and their spirit, is trying to attract and bring to life and giving them permission to tap back into that.”

Schectman, whose artist name is de Camille, sets up a Zoom session with her clients and guides them through breath work and meditation.

West Linn artist Camille Schectman helps her clients manifest their goals and fuel their self-love with her Manifestation Art Experience. February 27, 2023 (courtesy Camille Schectman).

Ocean themes have been so popular in West Linn artist Camille Schectman’s Manifestation Art Experience that she created a separate series called “Ocean Bliss.” February 27, 2023 (Courtesy Camille Schectman).

“I start to ask them questions like ‘So, what are you visualizing right now?’ And amazingly, so often, it’s the ocean,” Schectman said.

She starts to lay out the piece, which can take weeks, and when she’s more than halfway finished, she’ll show the client photos to make any changes.

The goal is to help the client manifest their hopes and goals in life.

“This concept of manifestation is interpreted differently for different people. Some people are looking for a partner in life, a twin flame. So, I’ll create a piece for them that calls in that ideal partner as one of the tools,” Schectman explained.

Oceans have been so popular in the Manifestation Art Experience that Schectman has created a separate series called “Ocean Bliss.”

Prices for Schectman’s artwork vary based on the size of the piece.