PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The data breach at the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles, which left potentially millions of Oregonians with compromised identities, was part of a larger attack on hundreds of governments, universities and corporations, likely led by a Russian ransomware gang.

John Jackson, the owner and CEO of Bytagig, a cyber security company in Milwaukie, said the security breach is “huge.”

Read the full article on the Portland Tribune, a media partner with KOIN 6 News.

The nightmare scenario for Oregonians is identity theft, Jackson said. Crooks who buy the data may be able to open new credit cards or apply for loans and bank accounts. If they can impersonate you by answering security questions, they are in.

Credit card breaches are easy to stop, as they can be shut down quickly with no liability for the owner, but when bank accounts are compromised, Jackson said, things get more challenging.

“Hackers can reset bank passwords and perform unauthorized transactions,” he said. “Monitoring credit reports and regularly checking bank accounts for suspicious activity is crucial.”