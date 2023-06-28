PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers approved a bill this session to finally allow people to pump their own gas — but there is still a chance it might not happen.

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to end the self-serve ban that’s been in place since the 1950s. Yet, Governor Tina Kotek appears to be in no rush to sign the bill into law.

“We have 300-plus bills, and I will probably take them in order. I don’t know when I will get to that,” Kotek said. “I want to hear from Oregonians… What do people think?”

The bill to allow self-serve gas across the state would also require stations to keep at least half the pumps for people who still want an employee to fill up their tank. There will be no price difference.

Kotek has 30 days to decide whether to sign a bill into law or veto it. If self serve-gas is a go, the law would go into effect immediately.

Oregonians can share how they feel about the bill on Kotek’s state website.

