PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Democratic state and federal leaders held a news conference Thursday explaining what the Idaho abortion ban could mean for the state of Oregon.

Oregon is already a destination for women from other states, according to Planned Parenthood officials, and the organization is gearing up to see many more of those women.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, along with U.S. Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, reaffirmed their commitment to providing funding and support for women to get abortion services in Oregon, the least restrictive state in the U.S.

“Oregon will always be a safe and welcoming place for all people seeking reproductive care, and for all people seeking an abortion,” Brown said in a statement. “Oregon has joined Washington and California to form the West Coast Offense, to protect abortion access on the West Coast, protect people seeking an abortion in our states, and to protect providers from prosecution in other states for providing medical care. I’d like to thank the health care workers of Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette, who are on the front lines of providing patient care to everyone who comes through their doors.”

Oregon lawmakers committed $15 million to help women obtain abortion services, and several nonprofits are raising and distributing funds as well.

Planned Parenthood leased office space in Ontario for a new clinic and will begin remodeling now-opening in the fall. Gov. Brown and other leaders noted that abortion can’t be banned, instead the ban is on safe abortion in some states.

The Planned Parenthood clinics have added staff and will continue doing that as their leaders are keeping quiet on estimates of how many women they expect to come to Oregon from other states after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling.