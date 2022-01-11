Where people in Salem are moving to most

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/Stacker) — Oregon’s capital isn’t for everyone, and KOIN 6 News compiled a list of places people in Salem are moving to most, with the help of Stacker.com.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Salem between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Below, you’ll find the top 10 locations.

#10. Medford, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 178

– Migration from Medford to Salem: 754 (#4 most common destination from Medford)

– Net migration: 576 to Salem

#9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 216

– Migration from Denver to Salem: 168 (#98 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 48 to Denver

#8. Bend, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 269

– Migration from Bend to Salem: 783 (#2 most common destination from Bend)

– Net migration: 514 to Salem

#7. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 285

– Migration from Spokane to Salem: 93 (#41 most common destination from Spokane)

– Net migration: 192 to Spokane

#6. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 408

– Migration from Phoenix to Salem: 300 (#78 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 108 to Phoenix

#5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 626

– Migration from Seattle to Salem: 620 (#50 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 6 to Seattle

#4. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 882

– Migration from Corvallis to Salem: 739 (#3 most common destination from Corvallis)

– Net migration: 143 to Corvallis

#3. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 1,290

– Migration from Eugene to Salem: 1,119 (#3 most common destination from Eugene)

– Net migration: 171 to Eugene

#2. Albany-Lebanon, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 1,856

– Migration from Albany to Salem: 1,216 (#2 most common destination from Albany)

– Net migration: 640 to Albany#1. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

#1. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 6,969

– Migration from Portland to Salem: 7,088 (#2 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 119 to Salem

For a full list, click here.

Editor’s Note: KOIN 6 News edited this story originally published on Stacker.com to include only 10 locations on the list, extract specific words and add more words as necessary. This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.