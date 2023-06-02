PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hood River Hotel is kicking off Pride Month with a variety of events on June 2 and 3.

Friday’s events will be part of Hood River’s annual “First Friday Summer Series,” an alternating group of summer events held in Downtown Hood River on the first Friday of each month. Additional Pride celebrations will be held around Hood River on June 2, as the city’s first “First Friday” event is pride themed.

“We are kicking off our First Friday Summer Series on June 2,” the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce states on the Visit Hood River website. “We will be celebrating Pride with vendors, a parade, and so much more.”

The Hood River Hotel is hosting the following events this weekend:

June 2

June 3

Diva Drag Brunch: Noon

Stay with KOIN 6 News for continued coverage of local Pride events!