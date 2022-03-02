PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon liquor stores are no longer selling Russian-made vodka but there are other options – such as Ukrainian vodka – available in the state.

After Oregon’s liquor authority ordered the stores to pull Russian-made vodka from the shelves due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, KOIN 6 News found three places in Oregon offering a Ukrainian alternative, using OLCC’s liquor search website.

Unfortunately, the Ukrainian vodka products are not available in the Portland metro area, but it might be worth a drive to get them.

Dallas Liquor

Product: Nemiroff Vodka (Ukrainian)

Address: 170 W Ellendale Ste 105, Dallas, OR 97338

Hours: Monday – Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Contact: 503-623-9668

* OLCC’S liquor search website says this is a special order item and to contact the store for availability.

The Dalles Liquor Store

Product: Nemiroff Vodka (Ukrainian)

Address: 430 Mt Hood St, The Dalles, OR 97058

Hours: Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact: 541-298-2040

* OLCC’S liquor search website says this is a special order item and to contact the store for availability.

North Redmond Liquor Store

Product: Nemiroff Vodka (Ukrainian)

Address: 2757 N.W. 7th St I, Redmond, OR 97756

Hours: Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact: 541-526-1335

* OLCC’S liquor search website says this is a special order item and to contact the store for availability.

Here are other imported vodka products from countries near Ukraine available in the Portland metro:

Chopin Rye Vodka (Poland)

* OLCC’S liquor search website says this is a special order item and to contact the store for availability.

Available at: Lake Grove Liquor in Lake Oswego

Double Cross Vodka (Slovakia)

* OLCC’S liquor search website says this is a special order item and to contact the store for availability.

Available at: Hollywood Beverage and Barbur Liquor in Portland along with McMinnville North Liquor and Lake Grove Liquor in Lake Oswego.