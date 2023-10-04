Many farms and orchards to visit during apple and pear-picking season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jossy Farms sadly shut down last year, but the Portland area still has other farms and orchards to visit during apple and pear-picking season.

Location: 15330 NW Sauvie Island Rd, Portland, OR 97231

The family-led Douglas Farm has pre-picked apples and pears, as well as U-pick peppers, tomatoes and eggplants for any fall season recipes.

Location: 22801 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123

Hillsboro’s 200-acre apple orchard doesn’t allow guests to pick their own apples, but they can participate in an apple slingshot game and greet the farm animals. Additionally, guests who visit during happy hour can redeem a $5 deal for a half-dozen apple cider donuts and an apple cider slushie.

Location: 24350 SW Farmington Rd, Beaverton, OR 97123

This family-owned business refers to itself as a “short orchard,” or an orchard where guests of all ages and all heights can pick fruit with their feet still on the ground. Bell’s Orchards offers Honeycrisp and Gravenstein apples, as well as pears and locally-produced honey.

Location: 24500 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123

Smith Berry Barn offers both pre-picked and U-pick apples during the fall. The Hillsboro farm also hosts hard apple cider tastings through the next three weekends in October.

Location: 5625 Hutson Rd., Parkdale, OR 97041

Kiyokawa Family Orchards claims to be the biggest U-pick farm in the Hood River valley, with more than 150 varieties of fresh fruit throughout the year. In the early fall, Crimson Crisp, Elstar and Empire are among the apples that are available for picking.

Location: 23995 SW Pacific Hwy, Sherwood, OR 97140

Formerly known as Oliphant Orchards, Sherwood Orchards holds more than 1,300 fruit trees with more than 70 varieties of apples and pears to pick.