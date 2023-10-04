PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jossy Farms sadly shut down last year, but the Portland area still has other farms and orchards to visit during apple and pear-picking season.
Douglas Farm on Sauvie Island
Location: 15330 NW Sauvie Island Rd, Portland, OR 97231
The family-led Douglas Farm has pre-picked apples and pears, as well as U-pick peppers, tomatoes and eggplants for any fall season recipes.
Oregon Heritage Farms
Location: 22801 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Hillsboro’s 200-acre apple orchard doesn’t allow guests to pick their own apples, but they can participate in an apple slingshot game and greet the farm animals. Additionally, guests who visit during happy hour can redeem a $5 deal for a half-dozen apple cider donuts and an apple cider slushie.
Bell’s Orchard
Location: 24350 SW Farmington Rd, Beaverton, OR 97123
This family-owned business refers to itself as a “short orchard,” or an orchard where guests of all ages and all heights can pick fruit with their feet still on the ground. Bell’s Orchards offers Honeycrisp and Gravenstein apples, as well as pears and locally-produced honey.
Smith Berry Barn
Location: 24500 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Smith Berry Barn offers both pre-picked and U-pick apples during the fall. The Hillsboro farm also hosts hard apple cider tastings through the next three weekends in October.
Kiyokawa Family Orchards
Location: 5625 Hutson Rd., Parkdale, OR 97041
Kiyokawa Family Orchards claims to be the biggest U-pick farm in the Hood River valley, with more than 150 varieties of fresh fruit throughout the year. In the early fall, Crimson Crisp, Elstar and Empire are among the apples that are available for picking.
Sherwood Orchards
Location: 23995 SW Pacific Hwy, Sherwood, OR 97140
Formerly known as Oliphant Orchards, Sherwood Orchards holds more than 1,300 fruit trees with more than 70 varieties of apples and pears to pick.