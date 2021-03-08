Where We Live: Downtown Portland’s George Floyd mural

Photographer Jeff Condit says he hopes his images help keep the message behind the mural alive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Apple store in downtown Portland recently reopened but the black plywood and fences outside still serve as reminders of the closure and unrest that lasted nearly a year after the death of George Floyd.

Portland artist Emma Berger created a mural of Floyd’s image outside the Apple store not long after his death and later added the image of Breonna Taylor. Local artists added the faces and names of other African-Americans killed by police, including in Portland.

The mural became a national symbol.

“People just jumped on the bandwagon — artists, Black artists — jumped on the bandwagon to make this a reality,” said professional photographer Jeff Condit. “I was totally blown away by it.”

Condit took pictures of the mural and created collages from them, including one measuring 4-by-6 feet. He’s turned many of his photographs into collages since 2006, using a technique that makes them look more like paintings.

“I’d like them to be a record of the event, for sure,” he said. “I’m hoping that these — it will just last and will be a reminder that we need to keep pushing forward; that Black lives do matter.”

Apple donated the original mural to the activist group Don’t Shoot PDX, who also did the removal. The original artists are being tapped for input into the mural’s future.

Condit, who is a native Portlander and self-described advocate for equality, hopes his collages will be a reminder of when Portland led a national rallying cry for justice.

“I don’t want people to forget,” he said. “I want people to remember.”